Vertigo Releasing and Civic Studios have acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Sandhya Suri’s Santosh.

Vertigo and Civic are scheduling a release in the territory for March 21, 2025. It picked up the title from sales agent mk2 Films.

Santosh debuted in Un Certain Regard at Cannes this year. It has previously-announced distribution deals for the US (Metrograph Pictures), where it is releasing on December 27; and France (Haut et Court).

The debut fiction feature of British-Indian filmmaker Suri, Santosh follows a newly-widowed woman who inherits her husband’s job as a police officer in rural northern India, where she is taken under the wing of a feminist police inspector.

The film is the UK’s entry to the international feature Oscar, aiming to win successive awards in the category after Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest took the prize in March.

It is produced by James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Mike Goodridge and Alan McAlex, for the UK’s Good Chaos and India’s Suitable Pictures.

Backers include the BFI, BBC Film, Germany’s ZDF and France’s CNC.

Suri and Bowsher are Screen Stars of Tomorrow, from 2023 and 2024.