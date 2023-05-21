French producer Sandra Rudich has launched a €35m investment fund and production company Sisterland to develop, financially support and produce more than 100 female-driven film, TV and media projects over seven years.

Sisterland will oversee two structures, namely a Sisterland Studio investment fund and Sisterland Connect production company. Also on board the ambitious project as its’ godmother’ is actress, producer and activist Julie Gayet.

Citing “the slow evolution of parity for women and diversity in France,” Sisterland aims “to break the glass ceiling by empowering women both in France and internationally.”

“I want to prove that we can give €35m to women and they can generate business in cinema, audiovisual and the entire media industry,” said Rudich. She said Sisterland is designed for both French and international projects and is in advanced discussions with the luxury goods Kering group” to further expand its global scope.

Film projects in development include Berengere Krief’s feature film Amour.