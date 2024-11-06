Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s Argentinian coming-of-age drama Los Frikis won best film at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF) on November 5.

Set in Cuba in the early 1990s, the film follows a group of punk rockers who deliberately inject themselves with HIV so they can live in a treatment home.

Alonso Ruizpalacios’ black-and-white feature La Cocina walked away with both best director and best cinematography (Juan Pablo Ramírez) after opening the festival on October 30. Rooney Mara and Raúl Briones star In the Berlinale premiere surrounding a kitchen in New York.

Saoirse Ronan won best actress for her performance in Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun while best actor went to Nahuel Pérez Biscayart for El Jockey.

The festival saw record attendance of 5,000 admissions across the 144 screenings, events and panels. Closing the event was the Spanish premiere of Thomas Napper’s Window Clicquot which picked up both best director and best cinematography in the debut competition.

Jessica Hausner was at the closing ceremony to receive her Evolution Vision while Annette Benning, the recipient of the Evolution Icon, had to pull out of attending last minute. A total of 24 prizes were given out across the night for a combined €25,000.

Evolution Mallorca 2024 winners

International Competition

Film - Los Frikis, dirs. Michael Schwartz, Tyler Nilson

Director - Alonso Ruizpalacios, La Cocina

Actress - Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Actor - Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, El Jockey

Cinematography - Juan Pablo Ramírez - La Cocina

Debut Competition

Film - Jupiter, dir. Benjamin Pfohl

Director - Thomas Napper, Window Clicquot

Cinematography - Caroline Champetier, Window Clicquot