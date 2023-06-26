Bafta has formally confirmed that current deputy chair Sara Putt will succeed Krishnendu Majumdar this summer following his three-year tenure.

Putt has served as deputy chair since June 2021, and had been lined up to succeed Majumdar since October last year.

The boss of Sara Putt Associates, representing behind the camera technical and production talent, has actively been involved with Bafta for over a decade.

She has served on the board of trustees since 2011 and has actively supported Bafta’s year-round programme of learning and new talent initiatives. For the last 12 years, Sara Putt Associates have sponsored the Emerging Talent section of the Bafta Television Awards.

Previously, Putt has been on the board of Women in Film and TV and currently sits on the advisory board of the British Film Commission and The Film & TV Charity board.

Her appointment comes as the charity group met for its AGM today, with Putt set to serve for a three-year term, following from Majumdar.

“Krish led the ground-breaking 2020 Review with integrity, drive, and openness and as a result Bafta has evolved as an academy and arts charity,” said Putt.

“Following the lead of the Chairs before me, I intend to continue listening to our membership, our stakeholders and our many beneficiaries. I care deeply about supporting talent and with my expertise as an agent I will steer the work Bafta does to positively impact the careers of those we support.”

Putt will work with Bafta’s chief executive Jane Millichip, who was appointed in July last year.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast