Sarajevo Film Festival has selected 18 features for its Kinoscope strand, composed of festival hits from the past year.
Titles include Giacomo Abbruzzese’s Disco Boy starring Franz Rogowski and Morr Ndiaye, which had its world premiere in competition at this year’s Berlinale; as did Lila Aviles’ Totem, about a seven-year-old girl who comes to understand her changing world.
Dani Rosenberg’s The Vanishing Soldier arrives at Sarajevo following a world premiere last weekend at Locarno Film Festival. The thriller centres on an 18-year-old Israeli soldier who flees back to his girlfriend in Tel Aviv; only to find that the military elite believes he was kidnapped.
All three of those titles will play in the Kinoscope section; with the strand also comprised of Kinoscope Real, and Kinoscope Surreal, with six films in each part.
Films in documentary section Kinoscope Real include Lea Glob’s Apolonia, Apolonia, an IDFA 2022 title about a young woman from an underground theatre group in Paris; and Alexander Mihalkovich and Hanna Badziaka’s Motherland, a CPH:DOX 2023 premiere about a mother looking for justice for her son who was murdered while in military training.
Genre section Kinoscope Surreal includes Brandon Cronenberg’s Sundance horror Infinity Pool; and Stephan Castang’s Vincent Must Die, in which random strangers start attacking a man with murderous intent.
The strand is programmed by Mathilde Henrot and Alessandro Raja. It will play as part of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, which will run from August 11 to 18.
As previously announced, the festival will open with documentary Kiss The Future about U2, produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Honorary awardees at this year’s festival include Charlie Kaufman, Lynne Ramsay and Mark Cousins; while Mia Wasikowska heads the competition jury.
Sarajevo Kinoscope 2023
Kinoscope
Baan (Por) dir. Leonor Teles
Disco Boy (Fr-It-Bel-Pol) dir. Giacomo Abbruzzese
Femme (UK) dirs. Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping
Saint Omer (Fr) dir. Alice Diop
The Vanishing Soldier (Isr) dir. Dani Rosenberg
Totem (Mex-Den-Fr) dir. Lila Aviles
Kinoscope Real
Apolonia, Apolonia (Den-Pol-Fr) dir. Lea Glob
Four Daughters (Fr-Tun-Ger-Saudi) dir. Kaouther Ben Hania
Motherland (Swe-Ukr-Nor) dirs. Alexander Mihalkovich, Hanna Badziaka
My Worst Enemy (Fr-Switz) dir. Mehran Tamadon
Orlando – My Political Biography (Fr) dir. Paul B. Preciado
The Permanent Picture (Fr) dir. Laura Ferres
Kinoscope Surreal
Animal Kingdom (Fr) dir. Thomas Cailley
Infinity Pool (US) dir. Brandon Cronenberg
Omen (Bel-Neth-Con-Fr-S Afr) dir. Baloji
Perpetrator (US-Fr) dir. Jennifer Reeder
Superposition (Den) dir. Karoline Lyngbye
Vincent Must Die (Fr-Bel) dir. Stephan Castang
