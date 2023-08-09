Sarajevo Film Festival has selected 18 features for its Kinoscope strand, composed of festival hits from the past year.

Titles include Giacomo Abbruzzese’s Disco Boy starring Franz Rogowski and Morr Ndiaye, which had its world premiere in competition at this year’s Berlinale; as did Lila Aviles’ Totem, about a seven-year-old girl who comes to understand her changing world.

Dani Rosenberg’s The Vanishing Soldier arrives at Sarajevo following a world premiere last weekend at Locarno Film Festival. The thriller centres on an 18-year-old Israeli soldier who flees back to his girlfriend in Tel Aviv; only to find that the military elite believes he was kidnapped.

All three of those titles will play in the Kinoscope section; with the strand also comprised of Kinoscope Real, and Kinoscope Surreal, with six films in each part.

Films in documentary section Kinoscope Real include Lea Glob’s Apolonia, Apolonia, an IDFA 2022 title about a young woman from an underground theatre group in Paris; and Alexander Mihalkovich and Hanna Badziaka’s Motherland, a CPH:DOX 2023 premiere about a mother looking for justice for her son who was murdered while in military training.

Genre section Kinoscope Surreal includes Brandon Cronenberg’s Sundance horror Infinity Pool; and Stephan Castang’s Vincent Must Die, in which random strangers start attacking a man with murderous intent.

The strand is programmed by Mathilde Henrot and Alessandro Raja. It will play as part of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, which will run from August 11 to 18.

As previously announced, the festival will open with documentary Kiss The Future about U2, produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Honorary awardees at this year’s festival include Charlie Kaufman, Lynne Ramsay and Mark Cousins; while Mia Wasikowska heads the competition jury.

Sarajevo Kinoscope 2023

Kinoscope

Baan (Por) dir. Leonor Teles

Disco Boy (Fr-It-Bel-Pol) dir. Giacomo Abbruzzese

Femme (UK) dirs. Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

Saint Omer (Fr) dir. Alice Diop

The Vanishing Soldier (Isr) dir. Dani Rosenberg

Totem (Mex-Den-Fr) dir. Lila Aviles

Kinoscope Real

Apolonia, Apolonia (Den-Pol-Fr) dir. Lea Glob

Four Daughters (Fr-Tun-Ger-Saudi) dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

Motherland (Swe-Ukr-Nor) dirs. Alexander Mihalkovich, Hanna Badziaka

My Worst Enemy (Fr-Switz) dir. Mehran Tamadon

Orlando – My Political Biography (Fr) dir. Paul B. Preciado

The Permanent Picture (Fr) dir. Laura Ferres

Kinoscope Surreal

Animal Kingdom (Fr) dir. Thomas Cailley

Infinity Pool (US) dir. Brandon Cronenberg

Omen (Bel-Neth-Con-Fr-S Afr) dir. Baloji

Perpetrator (US-Fr) dir. Jennifer Reeder

Superposition (Den) dir. Karoline Lyngbye

Vincent Must Die (Fr-Bel) dir. Stephan Castang