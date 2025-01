Screen’s January 28 awards issue focuses on the creatives who have made the nominations stage this year, including The Brutalist composer and close Brady Corbet collaborator Daniel Blumberg, the crafts team behind Conclave, and Anora director Sean Baker, who picks out four key scenes from the film.

The issue also sees four UK awards campaigners give their verdicts on the Bafta nominations, and features an interview with Philip Knatchbull on his return to Curzon.