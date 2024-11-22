Read the digital edition of Screen’s first awards weekly for 2024/25. Our annual Bold Visions issue celebrates the original voices that are set to flourish in the Oscar and Bafta race.

It features interviews with the directors behind Emilia Perez (Jacques Audiard), The Substance (Coralie Fargeat) and The Apprentice (Ali Abbasi), as well as Nosferatu cinematographer Jarin Blaschke. It also previews the Marrakech film festival and profiles Hungarian producer Ildiko Kemeny’s Pioneer Pictures.