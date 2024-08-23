Irish composer and songwriter Ray Harman has been appointed chair of the Screen Ireland board by Catherine Martin, Ireland’s minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Harman’s credits include 2022 comedy-drama Joyride and TV series The Young Offenders and Love/Hate. He succeeds Susan Bergin who stepped down earlier this year.

Additionally, Normal People producer Catherine Magee has joined as a board member. Magee was nominated for a TV Bafta for Normal People. She has also produced Conversations With Friends and Tim Mielants’ Berlinale opener Small Things Like These starring Cillian Murphy.

Screen Ireland also confirmed CEO Désirée Finnegan has extended her term for another five years.

”Désirée has worked tirelessly to develop Ireland’s audiovisual industry in its entirety, whilst bringing a special focus on the recognition and support for artists and creatives who are the cornerstone of our screen industry,” said Martin.