Screen Ireland has appointed Kate McColgan as its incoming head of TV, taking over from Andrew Byrne.

McColgan brings over 20 years of industry experience, including working across production and development for Parallel Films, the Weinstein Company and Element Pictures; head of European for US distributor MPI Media; and launching MTV Arabia Television across the UAE and Arab regions.

As a producer, McColgan’s credits include features Galway premiere The Drummer And The Keeper and Sky Original The Heist Before Christmas.

She begins the Dublin-based role in February, supporting Irish writers, directors and producers across the process from development to production.