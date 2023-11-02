Irish national film agency Screen Ireland has selected 10 projects from 12 writers for the third iteration of its Spotlight: Stage to Screen talent development programme.

The scheme assists writers with a background in theatre and/or radio drama in adapting a piece of their own work for screen. Each writer or team will be paired with a script editor and mentor specialising in writing for stage and screen.

The programme consists of virtual webinars and masterclasses, before culminating in an alumni networking event with industry members and past Spotlight participants.

The 12 writers were selected from 120 applicants.

Last month Screen Ireland received a €1.5m increase to its budget, rising to €39.2m for 2024, as outlined by the Irish government.

Screen Ireland Spotlight 2023 participants