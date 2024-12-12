Screen Scotland has lined up four talent development initiatives as part of the national film organisation’s refreshed strategy, which runs until 2030.

The four programmes have a combined annual budget of £1.2m and are designed to support Scotland-based film writers, directors and producers, from early stages through to those on the cusp of making their first feature film. Screen Scotland’s funding comes from the Scottish government and the Scottish National Lottery.

For features, the feature film script development strand is open to Scotland-based writers, developing scripts that represent modern Scottish society. Screen Scotland has emphasised in its brief that stories be “written with an eye to the market and to audiences, presenting viable propositions that can attract partners and co-financers at the appropriate stage”. A maximum budget of £220,000 per year is available for this programme.

The short film development and production strand will be available to emerging Scotland-based filmmakers, and replaces Short Circuit, which closed in June after four years. The strand’s overall budget is £750,000.

Three shorts, deemed “high value” by Screen Scotland and with a budget of up to £90,000 will be backed by the national film funder each year.

Six films – each with a budget of up to £25,000 – will be backed by Screen Scotland alongside BFI Network. Two additional £25,000 awards will be ringfenced for filmmakers who have already made a Screen Scotland-backed short, and fully backed by Screen Scotland.

In combination, these three opportunities will double the number of short films produced in Scotland each year with Screen Scotland’s support.

Early development shorts will focus on targeting groups who are currently underrepresented in Scotland’s film sector. A maximum budget of £210,000 per year is available for this strand.

Community engagement workshops will develop a series of one-day workshops designed to introduce filmmaking to individuals from backgrounds underrepresented in the film and TV industry, and designed for absolute beginners, with £26,000 set aside.

Screen Scotland is seeking delivery partners for the programmes. Applications to be a partner close on January 20 2025.