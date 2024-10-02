ScreenSkills has appointed Lisa Opie to be its next chair after previously handing her the role on an interim basis.

Opie stepped in after Richard Johnston stood down as chair in April and has now been confirmed as the next chair following a “rigorous appointment process”.

She adds the role to her roster of positions that also include part-time chair of Together TV and managing director of Ubisoft Leamington and Reflections. She departed her role as managing director of BBC Studios production in 2021, after nearly a decade with the corporation. Prior to her time at the BBC she had stints heading Channel 5 and Two Four Digital.

As chair Opie will work closely with ScreenSkills’ chief exec Laura Mansfield to set the strategic direction of the training body, including overseeing the development and implementation of its strategy, monitoring progress towards key goals and encouraging innovation to adapt to the evolving industry landscape.

She will also lead the hiring, induction and development of the board trustees, ensuring that the board has the necessary skills, expertise and diversity of perspectives among its members, as well as promoting a culture of transparency, accountability and collaboration across the organisation.

Opie will also have financial oversight of ScreenSkills to ensure the charity’s long-term financial stability; this includes budget approvals, financial planning and risk management practices.

She said: “Never has it been more important to support sustainable careers across the screen industries, ensuring an inclusive workforce fit for the future. I am excited by the opportunity to work with industry, our partners across the UK, the board, and the ScreenSkills team to enable our collective endeavours to build on the UK’s creative success, globally.”

Mansfield said Opie’s confirmation as chair is a “testament to her dedication, expertise, and passion for the screen industries”.

She added that Opie’s leadership will be “instrumental as ScreenSkills works with colleagues across the sector to support the workforce and meet the demands of a rapidly changing landscape”.

A version of this story first appeared on Broadcast