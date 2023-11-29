See-Saw Films has handed Heartstopper executive producer Patrick Walters his own label.

Fanboy aims to focus on high-end drama that explores worlds and genres that are fresh and original, celebrating unique and underdog perspectives. Its TV output will be overseen by Walters, alongside Helen Gregory, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman for See-Saw.

The label’s first project is Sky’s eight-part black comedy Sweetpea, which is based on CJ Skuse’s 2017 novel and was first announced three years ago.

Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell stars as Rhiannon Lewis, who is stuck in a dead relationship, continuously overlooked for a work promotion and whose dad is very ill. In one moment, she commits a shocking act of violence and subsequently embraces an intoxicating power as she tries to keep her killer secret.

Purnell leads a cast that includes Nicôle Lecky (Mood), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses).

Walters, Gregory, Canning and Sherman and Sky commissioning editor Manpreet Dosanjh will exec produce alongside Purnell, writers Kirstie Swain and Krissie Drucker, Simon Gillis and director Ella Jones. Swain and Drucker wrote the series alongside Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Selina Lim. Zorana Piggott serves as series producer.

Sweetpea is currently in production and is set to air on Sky Atlantic in 2024 and on Now in the UK, Ireland, Italy and Germany. NBCUniversal will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

Walters said the “darkly delicious” Sweetpea is the perfect project to launch the label.

He continued: “Over the last 10 years at See-Saw, I’ve been lucky enough to develop a variety of stories to screen as limited or returning television series. The constant between these projects has always been the passion, creativity and mutual obsession of their creative teams. I’m so excited to continue making shows with this kind of conviction and heart, matched with the best creative talent out there, and to do so as part of the See-Saw family.”

See-Saw’s Canning and Sherman added: “Patrick is a hugely talented executive producer, with a passion for unearthing and supporting some of the most vibrant voices in our industry today. We are thrilled to announce Fanboy, and its first project Sweetpea, and to continue our successful relationship with Patrick through this label.”

This story was first reported by Screen’s sister site Broadcast.