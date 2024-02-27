UK production and distribution outfit Signature Entertainment has furthered its commitment to theatrical distribution with the hire of theatrical exec Luke Natoli.

Natoli joins, with an immediate start, in the position of theatrical film account manager.

He comes from Elysian Film Group where he worked as a theatrical sales consultant, including on the UK and Ireland release for the Bafta-winning The Boy And The Heron, Studio Ghibli’s highest -grossing film in the UK and Ireland, which has taken over £5m at the UK-Ireland box office (as of February 26).

Prior to Elysian, Natoli worked at eOne, and also in programming at Everyman in the UK (2014- 2020) and Village Cinemas in Australia (2008-2014).

Natoli will report to head of theatrical sales, Sophie Doherty, who joined a year ago from London’s Regent Street Cinema.

The burgeoning UK and Irish theatrical sales team of three also includes recent hire Zorka Kaplan, as theatrical sales and operations co-ordinator. Doherty reports into Signature’s chief commercial officer Elizabeth Williams and works alongisde sales director Claire Loewenthal and marketing director Kristin Ryan to execute release strategies.

Natoli will be managing relationships with a range of exhibitors, from regional indie cinemas to major circuits, and assisting Doherty in devising and implementing theatrical release strategies for their growing theatrical slate, which includes for 2024 Andrew Cumming’s prehistoric horror Out Of Darkness, Cate Blanchett drama The New Boy, animated family adventure Butterfly Tale and Viggo Mortensen western The Dead Don’t Hurt.

Doherty said: “With his broad experience across exhibition and distribution, and a proven client-focused approach Luke Natoli is a fantastic hire for Signature Entertainment, as our brand and footprint continues to grow in the UK and Irish theatrical landscape.”

Natoli added, “I am very proud to be joining the growing team at Signature Entertainment, bringing our exciting theatrical titles to all UK and Irish exhibitors and their audiences through 2024 and beyond.”