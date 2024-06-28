Sigourney Weaver will be honoured with Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion for lifetime achievement.

The US actress will receive the award at the 81st edition of the festival (August 28 – September 7).

Weaver is a three-time Oscar nominee best known for the Alien, Avatar and Ghostbusters franchises while she has also received critical acclaim for roles in Gorillas In The Mist, Working Girl and The Ice Storm - winning a supporting actress Bafta for the latter.

“To be gifted this award is a privilege I share with all the filmmakers and collaborators I have worked with throughout the years. I proudly accept this award in celebration of all who have helped bring these films to life,” Weaver said in a statement.

As previously announced, Australian director Peter Weir is also receiving an honorary Golden Lion.

Previous honorary Golden Lion recipients include Catherine Deneuve, Jamie Lee Curtis and Paul Schrader.

The full programme for Venice Film Festival will be announced on July 23.