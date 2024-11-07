X-Men franchise regular Simon Kinberg is developing a new Star Wars feature trilogy for Lucasfilm and Disney, according to reports.

A Lucasfilm representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Kinberg would write and produce the films with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, said the US trade press reports, the first of which appeared in Deadline. Not clear, however, is whether the films would continue the story of the core nine-film Star Wars films or start a new story with new characters.

The ninth episode in the core series was Disney’s Stars Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, written by Chris Terrio and J J Abrams, directed by Abrams and shot in the UK. It grossed $1.1bn from its original release in 2019, more than half from international markets.

Kinberg is best known as writer and/or producer of five X-Men films, as well as The Martian, Deadpool and Fantastic Four. He also directed 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and served as a creative consultant on Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He created the Disney Channel animated series Star Wars: Rebels.