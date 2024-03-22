Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley and After star Hero Fiennes Tiffin are set to lead the cast of Prarthana Mohan’s UK romantic comedy Picture This for Prime Video.

The producers are Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg for UK outfit 42.

Nikita Lalwani has written the script about a woman running a failing photography studio who his told by a spiritual guru she will meet the love of her life on her next five dates, leading her family to set her up on a series of desperate blind dates.

Picture This t is based on Australian Prime Video film, Five Blind Dates.

The cast also includes Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Sindhu Vee and Asim Chaudhry.

Picture This will go straight to streaming on Prime Video in the UK and around the world.

Indian born, US-based filmmaker Mohan’s previous credits include 2019 US comedy The Miseducation Of Bindu, starring David Arquette, and executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass.