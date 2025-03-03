Julia Stuart, director of original film at Sky, is leaving the company at the end of March.

Stuart headed up Sky’s original film division for six years, working across a slate of titles including Lee, Ferrari and The Beekeeper. Alongside a day-and-date model, she also became a keen champion of the theatrical release model for Sky Original films.

The role will not be replaced, with Stuart’s team, including head of original film Andrew Orr and commissioning manager Laura Grange, now set to report into Sky’s Meghan Lyvers, executive director of original scripted, UK & Ireland.

Stuart joined Sky in 2006 as PA to the director of Sky1, before moving into the acquisitions team and rising to become head of acquisitions in 2016, acquiring shows such as 24, Mad Men and The Simpsons.

Stuart also worked across Sky’s output deals with HBO and Showtime and film deals with the US studios. She took on the new role of head of original film in 2018 and was promoted to director in 2021. Last year’s release of Lee became the division’s biggest UK box-office hit to date with £4.5m.

In an internal letter to staff, Lyvers said: “Thanks to Julia’s strong leadership she leaves behind a brilliant team and terrific slate to take our commitment to Sky Original Film forward.”

Stuart said: “I am immensely proud of the scale of the work I have done at Sky. I was part of many pivotal moments in Sky’s evolution as I rose through the company. I am especially proud of establishing Original Film and building it into the brand it is today by bringing filmmakers like Michael Mann, Todd Haynes and Kate Winslet into the Sky stable.

“Watching Lee receive a Bafta nomination seemed like a fitting end to a brilliant, varied and certainly action-packed career at Sky. The time is right for me to leave, and I am excited for what’s to come.”