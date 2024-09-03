The heads of Sky Studios, Amazon Prime Video UK, and Left Bank Pictures have joined the UK’s National Film and Television School’s (NFTS) governing board.

Sky Studios chief exec and chief content officer Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Prime Video UK managing director Chris Bird and Left Bank co-founder and boss Andy Harries are among five recruits to the NFTS board, alongside Bafta-winning filmmaker and NFTS alum Paloma Baeza and higher education consultant Paul Clark.

The NFTS said the group’s specific expertise in global content production, animation, directing and higher education will play a key role in steering the school through its next growth phase.

The incoming governors will sit alongside industry figures including the BBC’s content boss Charlotte Moore, ITV Studios’ managing director Julina Bellamy and director of Film4 and Channel 4 drama Ollie Madden.

They replace Blue Zoo co-founder Oli Hyatt, Sky executive director of original unscripted Phil Edgar-Jones, Creative Diversity Network chief exec Miranda Wayland, Mary Stiasny, pro vice-chancellor and chief exec of international programmes at University of London, and Bal Samra, media investor and advisor on the board.

Earlier this year, the NFTS secured £10m in government investment to support expansion plans. This includes adding 25,000 ft2 ofteaching space at its Beaconsfield HQ, launching pioneering new courses in AI and virtual production, accelerating apprenticeship pathways and enhancing provision for students with disabilities. NFTS is also to launch a campus in Camden.

The NFTS has also partnered with Amazon on an apprenticeship programnme offering 10 individuals specialised training, coveted industry placements and networking opportunities over a 15-month period.

A version of this story first appeared on Screen’s sister site, Broadcast. Additional reporting by Mona Tabbara.