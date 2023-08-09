UK broadcaster Sky will no longer screen the Oscars awards ceremony, ending two decades at the pay-TV giant, according to reports.

Comcast-owned Sky has held the rights since 2004, screening the ceremony live on dedicated channel Sky Cinema Oscars, Sky Showcase and streaming service Now. The Oscars was broadcast on Sky Arts and Sky News, Sky’s free-to-air offerings, for the first time this year.

Prior to 2004, Sky had alternated with the BBC to broadcast the ceremony.

The Oscars is broadcast by Disney-owned ABC in the US. It has yet-to-be revealed who will pick up the rights in the UK.

Audience figures have declined in recent years, with around 35,000 tuning in live on the main Sky Cinema channel in 2023, just over half the viewership of 2022.

Screen has contacted Sky for comment. Deadline first reported the news.