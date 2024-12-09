Sky and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have come to an agreement for an expanded long-term content partnership, putting to bed months of speculation about their continued working relationship.

The distribution and bundle agreement will see the ad-supported version of WBD’s flagship streamer Max added to Sky customers’ package at no extra cost when the US giant launches the service in the UK 2026. The deal is, however, non-exclusive.

It means that Sky subscribers will be able to continue accessing the HBO content which was agreed in the long-term output deal in 2019, as well as a broader range of WBD programming available on Max, including forthcoming tentpoles like the Harry Potter series. As part of the deal, the legal matters between the companies relating to the Potter series have been settled.

Sky’s current deal, which was due to expire at the end of 2025, has been extended to early 2026 up until the introduction of Max in the UK.

It will mean Sky viewers can watch series and franchises such as The White Lotus, The Last Of Us and House Of The Dragon, as well as any new shows aired before the end of 2025 – either on Sky Atlantic or through Sky’s On Demand service.

Impasse overcome

The refreshed deal will help quell lingering doubt over the two parties’ continued partnership, which had been called into question as the end of the current output deal drew nearer.

Sky execs have repeatedly insisted that customers would have access to WBD content after the 2025 expiration date, however tensions between the two companies emerged in September when Sky sued WBD for breaching the terms of the co-production aspects of the output deal, claiming the US company “undisputedly failed to offer” the required minimum of co-production opportunities and this action “substantially deprives Sky of the contractual benefits for which it bargained”.

Sky specifically named the Harry Potter series in its lawsuit stating that the “loss of the opportunity to partner in the funding and production of the wholly unique and irreplaceable series cannot be completely or adequately quantified”, spanning damage to “Sky’s goodwill, brand, reputation, engagement, and competitive market standing”.

Warner Bros Discovery has been exploring opportunities with distribution partners for Max’s international rollout and has set up deals with Amazon’s Prime Video in the Nordics, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, France and Spain.

Amazon was also mooted as a potential platform for its UK Max launch, with other names including Virgin Media and EE.

