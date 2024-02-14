Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to director Mikael Håfström’s psychological sci-fi thriller Slingshot.

The New York-based distributor is planning a nationwide theatrical release for the film sometime this year.

Slingshot stars Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Emily Beecham in the story of an astronaut who struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a compromised mission to Saturn moon Titan. Nathan Parker wrote the screenplay.

Astral Pictures produced in association with Bluestone Entertainment, Széchenyi Funds Ltd and Filmsquad. The film was produced by Richard Saperstein, Istvan Major and Beau Turpin, with executive producers including Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Tom Nohstadt, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver and Joanna Plafsky.

WME Independent is representing international rights.

Bleecker Street is at this week’s Berlin International Film Festival for the world premiere of Julia von Heinz’s Treasure, with Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry, and the international premiere of David and Nathan Zellner’s Sasquatch Sunset, starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg.

Bluestone, Széchenyi and Filmsquad are currently preparing for the start of principal photography in Hungary on writer-director James Vanderbilt’s Nuremberg, with Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon.