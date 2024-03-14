UK sales outfit Reason8 has picked up Gabi Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru’s debut Where Elephants Go for sales, ahead of its world premiere at the second edition of Smart7, a travelling competition across seven European film festivals.

The titles, one from each of the seven countries involved, will kick off by screening together at Lithuania’s Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris (which runs March 14-27), before travelling throughout the year to Portugal’s IndieLisboa, Spain’s Filmadrid, Transilvania International Film Festival, Poland’s New Horizons, Iceland’s Reykjavik.

It will finish at Greece’s Thessaloniki International Film Festival in November, where the winner of the €5,000 cash prize will be chosen by a young international jury.

Where Elephants Go is the Romanian selection, and follows an unlikely pair of a wise nine-year-old and a childlike 23-year-old, who adventure together through Bucharest, while facing the dark sides of life.

The feature stars Stefan Mihai, Carina Lapusneanu and Iulia Verdes, and is produced by Green Cat Film, Atelier de Film and Avanpost.

Șarga and Rotaru’s previous credits include short film 4:15. The End Of The World, which screened in competition at Cannes 2016 and won the jury prize.