Barbara Schulz’s Treasure Hunters: On The Tracks Of Khufu, a French take on Indiana Jones starring Fabrice Luchini, has been bought by a slew of territories for distribution.

France’s SND has sold the family adventure film to Germany, Austria and Italy (Plaion), Spain (Flins y Piniculas), Canada (TVA Films), Switzerland (Pathé), Benelux (Athena), Poland (Monolith), Hungary (ADS Filmek), Ukraine and the Baltics (Volga), Balkans (Blitz), Taiwan (Cai Chang), and India and Southeast Asia (Viswass Films).

Treasure Hunters: On The Tracks Of Khufu is the directorial debut of French actress Schulz. Luchini stars as an archaeologist with unorthodox methods who joins forces with his daughter and grandson on a globetrotting journey to find a hidden treasure in a race against time.

The film is produced by Paris-based Bonne Pioche Cinema alongside SND, which is handling distribution in France as well as international sales. Serial Bad Weddings’ Julia Piaton co-stars.

Also on SND’s AFM slate are Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud’s comedy drama See The Sea starring Dany Boon and Audrey Fleurot as a divorced couple who take an oceanside trip when their son begins to go blind; and Anne Le Ny’s psychological thriller Out Of Control starring Omar Sy, Vanessa Paradis, José Garcia and Elodie Bouchez, about a couple whose marriage is threatened when the husband’s first love returns to town.

The latter is having a market premiere screening in Las Vegas.