UK-Ireland top five Mar 21-23 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Mar 21-23 gross Total Week 1 Snow White (US) Disney £3.9m £3.9m 1 2 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US)

Universal £772,874 £44.6m 6 3 Black Bag (US) Universal £734,932 £2.2m 2 4 Mickey 17 (US-S Kor) Warner Bros £724,113 £5.9m 3 5 The Alto Knights (US) Warner Bros £386,698 £386,698 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.29

Disney’s latest foray into live-action remakes, Snow White, has started off with a modest £3.9m at the UK-Ireland box office.

Marc Webb directs the live-action musical re-imagining of Disney’s 1937 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs animation, which stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and was released at 651 sites, for a location average of £5,914. This pales somewhat compared to the UK-Ireland openings of Disney live-action adaptations such as Beauty And The Beast (£19.7m, 2017), The Jungle Book (£9.9m, 2016), Aladdin (£5.7m, 2019) and The Little Mermaid (£5m, 2023), but is closer to Mufasa: The Lion King (£4.4m, 2024).

This opening figure may not be a surprise to Disney given the studio’s guarded approach to marketing the film in the wake of a series of online furores, from the debate around the portrayal of the dwarfs in the film, to the politics of the film’s stars, plus a mixed critical reception. While it may not match up to the rest of Disney’s live-action theatrical slate, it is still top of the UK-Ireland and global box office after its debut weekend on release, taking $87.3m worldwide.

For its sixth weekend, Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy added £772,874, for an overall figure of £44.5m – etching closer to the top grossing Bridget Jones film to-date, Bridget Jones’s Baby, which brought in £48m in 2016.

In its second weekend, Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag brought in £734,932 for Universal, down 18% on its previous session, for a total of £2.2m. Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender star.

Warner Bros’ Bong Joon Ho sci-fi Mickey 17 added £724,113 in its third weekend, shooting its total up to £5.9m.

Warner Bros crime drama The Alto Knights stirred up £386,698 from 583 sites, for a location average of £663. Barry Levinson directs, with Robert De Niro starring in a dual role of two 1950s New York mob bosses.



True Brit’s Nick Love-directed Marching Powder, starring Danny Dyer, topped up with £304,400 from its third weekend on release, now with an overall figure of £2.7m.

Trinity Film/Cine Asia’s Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 opened to £206,631 from 281 sites, averaging at £735. It has brought in an impressive £1m in addition to this from preview screenings.

‘Flow’ gushes ahead

Curzon opened with a terrific £351,392 from 164 sites for Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning Latvian animated feature Flow – the best opening weekend for the distributor since Parasite in 2020, which opened to £1.08m, and was released with booking support from Studiocanal. Plus £57,745 in previews, Flow’s total to-date is £409,136.

Universal’s kids title Dog Man dropped 27% in its seventh weekend, bringing in £252,539, and raising its overall figure to £13.2m.

The sixth weekend for Captain America: Brave New World took £226,849 for Disney, down 43% on the previous session, for a cumulative figure of £17.7m.

Entertainment Film Distributors’ survival thriller Last Breath, starring Woody Harrelson, added £131,227 in its second weekend, now with a £655,725 running total.

Trafalgar Releasing had two event titles out this weekend: Romeo & Juliet – Royal Opera House grossed £97,525 from the weekend’s encore screenings at 141 sties, averaging £692. Including the pre-weekend screenings, the total is £472,401. Following an as-live screening of Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond In The Desert on Wednesday, Trafalgar brought in £92,199 from 199 sites, for an average of £463. Including the pre-weekend screenings, the total is £207,967.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King’ s 14th weekend grossed £73,058, 45% down on the previous session, for a total of £33.2m.

Week five for Black Bear’s black comedy horror The Monkey ushered in £65,000 – its total is £3.1m.

Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 3 added £43,000 in its 13th weekend, with £26.4m in total.

Oscar and Bafta winner Anora’s 21st weekend on release added £40,381, sliding 54% down on its previous weekend, with a cumulative figure of £2.9m for Universal.

Seventh Art’s Exhibition On Screen: Dawn Of Impressionism, Paris 1874 drew in £32,084 from 56 locations at the weekend, for an average of £573. Including previews, it has £128,411, with 100-200 more locations still to play.

Week 17 for Black Bear’s Conclave brought in £31,000, while its UK-Ireland total is over £9.5m.

Sony comedy One Of Them Days added £29,688 in its third weekend, for an overall UK-Ireland figure of £453,374.

Y2K opened to £27,076 for Universal. Kyle Mooney directs the story, which also stars Zegler, of the final night in the last millennium for two high school boys that turns deadly.

Vertigo’s Cannes Un Certain Regard title Santosh opened to £21,679 from 44 sites, for an average of £493. It is the narrative debut from Sandhya Suri, and follows a newly-widowed woman who inherits her husband’s job as a police officer in rural northern India. Plus previews, the cumulative figure is £34,833.

Parkland Film Capital grossed £16,783 for François Ozon’s French drama When Autumn Falls, from 35 cinemas, for a site average of £480. Plus previews, the total is swept up to £25,365.

Blue Finch Films released Chinese Sundance premiere Brief History Of A Family, the feature debut of Lin Jianjie, at 15 sites, bringing in £8,506, for an average of £567. Plus £1,470 in previews, the cumulative figure is £9,976.

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other’s debut weekend figure for Modern Films was £4,946, from 17 sites, for a location average of £290. The total to-date is boosted to £14,819 including £9,873 from previews. US photographer Joel Meyerowitz and his artist wife Maggie Barrett put their 30-year relationship under the microscope, and co-direct the documentary.

Park Circus’ 30th anniversary re-release of Bad Boys grossed £12,691 from 262 locations, for a site average of £48, while it’s re-release of Leslie Harris’ 1992 coming-of-age story Just Another Girl On The I.R.T brought in £838 from 12 locations, for a site average of £70.

The Brutalist’s ninth weekend saw a 57% drop in its previous session, bringing in £9,528. The awards season favourite has now built up £3.8m at the UK-Ireland box office.

Universal’s Wicked added £3,873 in its 18th weekend. The musical now has just over £61m grossed at the UK-Ireland box office.

Viswa Karun’s Telugu-language romantic action film Dilruba opened to £2,456 from 16 sites for Bakrania Media, for a site average of £154.