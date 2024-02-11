JA Bayona’s Society Of The Snow was the big winner at Spain’s Goya awards on Saturday night (February 10), scooping 12 prizes including best film and director to become the third-most garlanded film in Goya history.

Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall, was named best European film, and Pablo Berger’s Robot Dreams won the prizes for best adapted screenplay and feature animation.

20,000 Species Of Bees, the feature debut of Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, received three Goyas for best new director and original screenplay for Solaguren, and best supporting actress for Ane Gabarain. The 15 nominations for Bees was the highest in Goya history.

In addition to film and director, Bayona’s Society Of The Snow also won Goyas for best new actor, editing, cinematography, original music. VFX, make-up and hairstyling, art direction, production design, costume design, and sound.

Produced by Belén Atienza and Sandra Hermida for Netflix, Society Of The Snow centres on the 1972 air crash in the Andes that pushed its survivors to the limits. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023 as the closing film. It is now nominated for best foreign-language film at the Baftas and for best international film and make-up and hairstyling at the Oscars.

Saturday’s triumph for 20,000 Species Of Bees capped a flurry of international recognition that kicked off in Berlin last year with the Silver Bear for best lead performance for young Sofía Otero. Sold by Paris-based Luxbox and produced by Gariza Films and Inicia Films, the film follows an eight-year-old transgender girl exploring her identity one summer in the Basque Country.

Sigourney Weaver received the International Goya for lifetime achievement and received the statuette from Bayona. In her speech, Weaver mentioned her admiration for Spanish masters such as Luis Buñuel and referenced her friend Bill Murray “who always says that my works improve with my Spanish dubbing actress, to whom I want to thank [for] her work for over 30 years”. Weaver has worked with two Spanish filmmakers – Rodrigo Cortés in Red Lights, and Bayona in A Monster Calls.

Many of the speeches on the night condemned violence against women in light of recent accusations against a Spanish director (who was not named on the night) for sexual abuse.

An honorary Goya went to 103-year-old Juan Mariné, a cinema restaurateur and cinematographer with more than 140 credits, the first ones dating back to the 1940s.

The ceremony took place in Valladolid and was hosted by the celebrated Spanish singer-actress Ana Belén, whose credits include Vicente Aranda’s Turkish Passion, alongside Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo (aka Los Javis), the director-producers behind last month’s Sundance premiere of the Moviestar+ series The Messiah (La Mesías)

Goya 2023 film award winners

Best film

20,000 Species Of Bees – Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Close Your Eyes – Víctor Erice

Society Of The Snow – JA Bayona

Jokes & Cigarettes – David Trueba

Un Amor – Isabel Coixet

Best director

Víctor Erice – Close Your Eyes

Elena Martin – Creatura

JA Bayona – Society Of The Snow

David Trueba – Jokes & Cigarettes

Isabel Coixet – Un Amor

Best new director

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren – 20,000 Species Of Bees

Itsaso Arana – The Girls Are Alright

Alvaro Gago – Matria

Alejandro Marín – I’m Loving You Madly

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastian Vasquez – Upon Entry

Best actor

Manolo Solo – Close Your Eyes

Enric Auquer – The Teacher Who Promised The Sea

David Verdaguer – Jokes & Cigarettes

Hovik Keuchkerian – Un Amor

Alberto Ammann – Upon Entry

Best actress

Patricia Lopez Arnaiz – 20,000 Species Of Bees

María Vázquez – Matria

Malena Alterio – Something Is About To Happen

Carolina Yuste – Jokes & Cigarettes

Laia Costa – Un Amor

Best supporting actor

Martxelo Rubio – 20,000 Species Of Bees

Juan Carlos Vellido – Under Therapy

Jose Coronado – Close Your Eyes

Álex Brendemühl – Creatura

Hugo Silva – Un Amor

Best supporting actress

Ane Gabarain – 20,000 Species Of Bees

Itziar Lazkano – 20,000 Species Of Bees

Ana Torrent – Close Your Eyes

Clara Segura – Creatura

Luisa Gavasa – The Teacher Who Promised The Sea

Best new actor

Brianeitor – Champions

Julio Hu Chen – Chinas, A Second Generation Story

Matías Recalt – Society Of The Snow

La Dani – I’m Loving You Madly

Omar Banana – I’m Loving You Madly

Best new actress

Xinyi Ye – Chinas, A Second Generation Story

Yeju Ji – Chinas, A Second Generation Story

Clàudia Malagelada – Creatura

Sara Becker – The Movie Teller

Janet Novás – The Rye Horn

Best original screenplay

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren - 20,000 Species Of Bees

Michel Gaztambide, Víctor Erice – Close Your Eyes

Alejandro Marín, Carmen Garrido – I’m Loving You Madly

Félix Viscarret – Not Such An Easy Life

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez – Upon Entry

Best adapted screenplay

Albert Val – The Teacher Who Promised The Sea

Bernat Vilaplana, J.A. Bayona, Jaime Marques-Olarreaga, Nicolás Casariego – Society Of The Snow

Pablo Berger – Robot Dreams

Albert Espinosa, David Trueba – Jokes & Cigarettes

Isabel Coixet, Laura Ferrero – Un Amor

Best cinematography

Gina Ferrer – 20,000 Species Of Bees

Pedro Luque – Society Of Snow

Bet Rourich – Un Amor

Valentín Álvarez – Close Your Eyes

Diego Trenas - One Night With Adela

Best animation feature

They Shot The Piano Player – Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

Sultana’s Dream – Isabel Herguera

Hanna And The Monsters – Lorena Ares

Mummies – Juan Jesús García Galocha “Galo”

Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger

Best documentary

Caleta Palace – José Antonio Hergueta

Contigo, Contigo y Sin Mí – Amaya Villar Navascués

This Excessive Ambition – Cristina Trenas, Rogelio González, Santos Bacana

Iberia, Naturaleza Infinita – Arturo Menor

While You’re Still You – Claudia Pinto Emperador

Best Ibero- American film

Alma Viva (Portugal) – Cristele Alves Meira

My Eternal Memory (Chile) – Maite Alberdi

The Fishbowl (Puerto Rico) – Glorimar Marrero Sanchez

Puan (Argentina) – Benjamín Naishtat, María Alché

Simón (Venezuela) – Diego Vicentini

Best European Film