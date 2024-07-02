Sofia Exarchou’s Animal won seven prizes at the Hellenic Film Academy’s Iris Awards, including best film, director, screenplay, actress and supporting actress.

The Greek-Austrian-Romanian-Bulgarian co-production about a group of young entertainers working in a Greek resort hotel was nominated in 14 categories. Animal world premiered at Locarno 2023, winning the best actress award for Dimitra Vlagopoulou.

The producers are Maria Drandaki and Maria Kontogianni from Homemade Films with support from the Greek Film Centre, Ekome and ERT Public TV.

An emotional Willem Dafoe went up to the stage to receive the best actor award for psychological suspense thriller Inside, Vassilis Katsoupis first directorial effort. Katsoupis also received the best debut director award.

A Greece-Germany-Belgium co-production, Inside was nominated in seven categories. George Karnavas and Konstantinos Kontovrakis produced for Heretic.

Leading art director and costume designer Eva Nathena’s directorial debut Murderess, adapted from a classic local novel, received five awards out of a record 17 nominations. The wins included art direction and costumes, score and cinematography.

An honorary award went to veteran producer George Papalios who financed a score of films by the New Greek Wave in the sixties and seventies, among them those by Theo Angelopoulos.

Iris winners 2024

Best feature film, fiction

Animal dir. Sophia Exarchou

Best feature film, documentary

The Queen of New York, dir. Valerie Kontakos

Best feature film, fiction (Greek minority co-production)

How to have Sex, dir. Molly Manning Walker (UK), produced by Konstantinos Kotovrakis (Heretic).

Best director

Sophia Exarchou, Animal

Best screenplay

Sophia Exarchou, Animal

Best debut director

Vassilis Katsoupis, Inside

Best actress

Dimitra Vlagopoulou, Animal

Best actor

Willem Dafoe, Inside

Best supporting actress

Flomaria Papadaki, Animal

Best supporting actor

Vassilis Kolovos in Exelixi (Evolution) by Periklis Hoursoglou

Best cinematography

Panagiotis Vasilakis, Murderess

Best editing

Nikos Vavouris, Animal

Best sound

Odo Grotschnig, Sebastian Watzinger, Thomas Potz Kava, Rudolf Gottsberger, Valia Tserou, Kostas Varybobiotis, Christos Gousios, for Animal