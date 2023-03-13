Alexis Grivas
Alexis Grivas covers Greece for Screen.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 0030 210 64 25 261
- Email:
- alexisgrivas@yahoo.com
- News
‘Under The Sky Of Damascus’ wins international competition prize at sombre Thessaloniki Documentary Festival
Doc previously had world premiere at Berlinale.
- News
Valentina Maurel’s ‘I Have Electric Dreams’ triumphs at Thessaloniki
Greek prime minister attends festival to highlight incentives for international projects.
- News
Davy Chou’s ‘Return to Seoul’ triumphs at Athens International Film Festival
Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and Manuela Martelli’s 1976 also among winners.
- News
‘The Realm Of God,’ ‘Carajita’ dominate prizes at Guadalajara Film Festival
Films take top awards in Mexican and Iberoamerican competition sections.
- News
Yorgos Gousis’s road movie ‘Magnetic Fields’ dominates main prizes at Greece’s Iris Awards
The debut film by Yorgos Gousis won prizes for best film first-time director, screenplay and actress.
- News
Ukraine war film ‘A House Made Of Splinters’ wins top prize at Thessaloniki Documentary Festival
The buzzy documentary previously received the directing award at Sundance.
- News
Samuel Theis’ ‘Softie’ wins top prize at Thessaloniki
Greece’s Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) took place as a hybrid event from November 4-14.
- News
‘Prayers For The Stolen’ wins top prize in Athens as Greek exhibitors look for ‘Bond’ boost
Athens International Film Festival ran September 22-October 3.
- News
Georgis Grigorakis’ ‘Digger’ hits gold at Greece’s Iris Awards
Greek indoor cinemas are confirmed to reopen from July 1.
- News
2020 festival favourite ‘Identifying Features’ wins best film at Thessaloniki
The drama is directed by Mexico’s Fernandez Valadez
- News
Thessaloniki Film Festival to move fully online amid Covid surge (exclusive)
The decision was reached earlier today after festival heads met with municipal and health authorities as well as the culture ministry.
- News
‘This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection’ wins top prize at Athens Film Festival
‘Gagarine’ duo Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh win best director award.
- News
‘Triangle Of Sadness’ ready to shoot in Greece as country reopens to international production
Ruben Östlund’s feature stars Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, and Charlbi Dean.
- News
Thessaloniki leads call for new online festival rules (exclusive)
Jerusalem, Sarajevo and Tallin Black Nights have all agreed to adopt the rules.
- News
‘Welcome To Chechnya’ wins three at virtual Thessaloniki Documentary Festival
The festival in Greece shifted online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- News
Greek film production to restart next week
Ruben Ostlund’s ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ is among the projects waiting for the go-ahead.
- News
Angelos Frantzis’ ‘Eftyhia’ sweeps Greece’s Iris Awards
Biopic of celebrated Greek songwriter Eftyhia Papagianopoulou wins eight awards.
- News
Jia Zhangke, Radu Jude, Ildiko Enyedi join Thessaloniki’s quarantine film series (exclusive)
Several international directors join the leading Greek film festival’s lockdown-inspired initiative.
- News
Greek annual admissions could fall as much as 50% as all cinemas close for at least two weeks
All 350 venues around the country ceased operating today.
- News
Thessaloniki Documentary Festival postponed due to coronavirus
The event was due to take place on March 5-15.