US outfit Blue Fox Entertainment has pounced on animated feature A Sloth Story, which premiered at the Annecy Festival in June and is being sold at AFM by Sola Media.

Blue Fox is planning a theatrical release in the US and Canada early next year. Produced by Aussie production outfit Like A Photon Creative and directed by Tania Vincent and Ricard Cussó, the film has also sold to Latin America (Plus Films).

The film was previously bought in several other territories including the UK (Vertigo), Bulgaria (Pro Films), Portugal (Nos), Hungary and Romania (ADS), Israel (Filmhouse), Taiwan (AvJet), Greece (Tanweer), Turkey (TME), ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz) and Middle East (Krisco). A German deal is under negotiation.

Voice cast on the film includes Leslie Jones, Teo Vergara, Olivia Vásquez, Ben Gorroño and Remy Hill. The plot follows a speedy 12-year-old sloth named Laura whose odd sloth family are left homeless by a devastating storm. Forced to pack up what little is left of their belongings, the family heads to Sanctuary City.

Blue Fox’s release slate also includes animated feature Kensuke’s Kingdom.