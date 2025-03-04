Sony Pictures and Sony Music Latin are partnering with music producer Jimmy Humilde, founder and CEO of Mexican powerhouse Rancho Humilde, on the feature Clika, which will open on August 15.

Michael Greene directs the film led by rising star Jay Dee, frontman of ’corridos tumbados’ group Herencia de Patrones. The story follows an aspiring musician’s fight to preserve his family’s legacy.

Humilde co-wrote the feature with Greene and Sean McBride. Humilde, Roque Venegas, Jose Becerra, Jay Dee, and Sean McBride serve as executive producers.

The Clika ensemble includes Cristian “Concrete” Gutierrez, Daniel “DoKnow” Lopez, Laura Lopez, Nana Ponceleon, OhGeesy, Eric Roberts, Uziel Pantoja, Josh Benitez, Francine Sena, Percy “Master P” Miller, and Peter Greene. Columbia Pictures will release with Sony Music Vision.

Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, hailed Humilde as “a visionary producer whose groundbreaking approach has reshaped the sound of Mexican music”, adding that his career in the world of music has opened the door “for new voices, new kinds of stories, and new movie stars”.

Dave “Foots” Footman (X-Men), Ski-ter Jones and Lalo the Giant are among the producers.