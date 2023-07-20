Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has boarded We Are Parable and Channel 4’s Momentum programme to support Black British filmmakers and creatives.

We Are Parable is the UK-based organisation that celebrates Black cinema from around the world.

SPT has partnered with the existing 4Skills-funded training and development initiative through its two-year-old Creative Diversity Fund. The combined funding streams will support Momentum’s continued growth as applications open for the 2023 iteration.

SPT will offer industry masterclasses and experienced mentors who will assist the selected creatives in navigating challenging aspects of their career to help them progress to the next level.

Since its inception last year, Momentum has worked with 80 Black British creatives from around the UK, offering them a six-month development programme that includes mentoring from leading film and television executives, mental health wellbeing workshops, access to industry experts and the opportunity to pitch to commissioners.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 and We Are Parable extended Momentum across Scotland and the Midlands. This year’s programme will commence in October and comprise another 60 filmmakers and content creators.

We Are Parable will also continue its support of Momentum alumni through a series of conversations with professionals from both SPT and C4, as well as ‘Momentum Mixers’ networking events designed to encourage connections between old and new cohorts.

Anthony Andrews, co-founder and creative director of We Are Parable, said: “Having Sony Pictures collaborate with us on Momentum will enable us to offer our cohort the opportunity to hear from professionals across the organisation, enabling them to gain key insight and advice from world leaders in entertainment production.

“One of the factors that is so important to filmmakers involved in Momentum, is the community they get to build. By creating a space which enables potential collaboration, we hope that our participants start to form meaningful and long-term partnerships that lead to exceptional work in the months and years to come.”

Neeta Patel, executive director, diversity, inclusion and talent, and Melissa Stirling, executive director, business affairs at SPT, said: “Momentum is a fantastic initiative that accelerates opportunity and exposure for underrepresented filmmaking talent, which aligns perfectly with the aims of SPT’s Creative Diversity Fund.”

A version of this story originally appeared on Screen’s sister site, Broadcast.