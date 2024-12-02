Sophie Okonedo will be honoured with the Richard Harris award at the 2024 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).

The actor will receive the award at the Bifas ceremony held this Sunday, December 8, at the Roundhouse in London.

Okonedo is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2004’s Hotel Rwanda while her other film credits include The Secret Lie Of Bees, Christopher Robin, Wild Rose, Death On The Nile and Catherine Called Birdy.

She was previously nominated for two Bifas - in 2002 for Stephen Frears’s Dirty Pretty Things and in 2009 for Anthony Fabian’s Skin.

On the TV side, Okonedo is a Golden Globe nominee for the 2005 mini-series Tsunami: The Aftermath. She has also received three Bafta TV nominations for her work in Criminal Justice, Mrs Mandela and 2021’s Criminal: UK as well as an Emmy nomination for Ryan Murphy’s Ratched. Her most recent role was in series three of Apple TV’s Slow Horses.

The Richard Harris award is given to an actor who has made an “outstanding contribution” to British film. Stephen Graham was honoured last year while other previous recipients include Judi Dench, Riz Ahmed, Daniel Day-Day Lewis and Emma Thompson.

Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun head the 2024 Bifa nominations. Last week saw Kneecap and Civil War lead the BIfa craft winners.