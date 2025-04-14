South Korean shows have overtaken UK productions to move only second to US content in terms of popularity on Netflix, new research has revealed.

A report from Ampere Analysis, compiled using Netflix’s self-reported viewing data, has found that 17% (85) of the 500 most popular non-US shows and films on the streamer are South Korean.

South Korean content consistently accounts for 8-9% of all viewing on Netflix, outpacing programming from the UK (7-8%) and Japan (4-5%). In the second half of 2024, it accounted for 8% of all viewing on the streamer and Squid Game season two was named the most popular title on Netflix in the second half of last year.

Ampere data found that the success of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s dystopian drama has driven viewership for other South Korean titles including romance drama Love Next Door and cooking reality show Culinary Class Wars, making titles from the country “increasingly significant” in the SVoD giant’s library.

In the second half of 2024, half of the top 100 South Korean titles were Netflix originals and nearly a third (31%) were Netflix exclusives, mainly supplied by the country’s largest entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM.

Netflix has committed $2.5bn to South Korean content from 2024-28 to maintain the boom in content, with in-house facilities including Studio 139 and Sumsung Studio now operating locally and extensive content licensing and distribution deals with local broadcasters and media groups including CJ ENM, JTBC, KBS, SBS and MBC.

South Korean companies are also extending their global investment to capitalise on domestic content’s growing popularity. CJ ENM has announced a $818m content budget for this year and plans to expand globally by partnering with US studios including its subsidiary Fifth Season and Warner Bros Discovery, and potentially rolling out its streaming platform Tving.

Research manager at Ampere Analysis Orina Zhao said: “Ampere’s analysis of Netflix viewing data confirms that South Korean content is now consistently among the most widely exported and consumed content globally. It plays a pivotal role in the streamer’s international success, driving both breakout hit titles (such as Squid Game and Kingdom) and sustained viewing time.

“Netflix will continue to invest in and release high-quality Korean titles, including both original productions and licensed content, supported by exclusive distribution partnerships with leading local players.”

She added that content owners in the country are “well-positioned” to capitalise on the explosion of Hallyu – South Korean popular culture which includes K-pop – and further boost its international popularity through international collaborations and strategic distribution.

