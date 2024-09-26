Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all worldwide rights to Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight, the directing debut of Embeth Davidtz that screened at the recent Telluride and Toronto festivals.

Davitz also stars and wrote the screenplay, based on the memoir by Alexandra Fuller. Set and shot in South Africa – where US-born Davitz was raised – with a local cast and crew, the film centres on an eight-year-old girl living on her family farm in Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) at the end of the country’s late-seventies war of independence.

The cast also includes Lexi Venter, Zikhona Bali, Fumani N Shilubana, Rob Van Vuuren and Anina Hope Reed. The film, which will screen next month at the Zurich festival in Switzerland, was produced by Helena Spring, Paul Buys and Davidtz, and executive produced by Anele Modada.

Said Davidtz: “I am thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Classics to bring Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight to audiences globally. I previously worked with them when I starred in Junebug and saw their passion and skill for bringing that film to the world. It is like a dream come true that they are now distributing my screenwriting and directing debut – something I never would have imagined back then. The film is a tribute to all who have lived during difficult historical times.”

Sony Pictures Classics added: “Embeth Davidtz has become a triple threat: formidable director, screenwriter and actress. Based on Alexandra Fuller’s bestselling memoir, Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight is a powerful, complete theatrical film experience that is beautifully directed and features one of the finest performances by a child you will ever see.”