Spike Lee has said his upcoming feature Highest 2 Lowest will premiere Out of Competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival (May 13-24).

The crime drama, which stars Denzel Washington, was not announced during the press conference earlier today (April 10), but Lee confirmed the news on his Instagram shortly after.

“Bon Jour. Good Morning. Whaddup? Da New SPIKE LEE JOINT-HIGHEST 2 LOWEST Starring My Brother DENZEL WASHINGTON Has Been Invited To Da 2025 CANNES INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (In The Out Of Competition Category)”, the caption read.

Highest 2 Lowest is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller. A24 is producing alongside Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures. A24 is distributing in North America ahead of a global rollout on AppleTV+.

Further cast includes Jeffrey Wright, Dean Winters, Michael Potts and rapper ASAP Rocky.

Also playing Out of Competition is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Rebecca Zlotowski’s Vie Privee.