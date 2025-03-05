Succession creator Jesse Armstrong is making his directorial debut with a cast including Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef.

Production on the untitled feature begins in Utah later this month and will premiere on Sky in the UK and HBO in the US later this spring.

The story centres around a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst an international crisis.

Armstrong also penned the screenplay and serves as executive producer alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick. All apart from Footlick also worked on Succession.

Armstrong won six Emmys for his work on Succession which ran 2018-2023. That series also screened on HBO in the US and Sky in the UK.