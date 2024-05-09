Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Steven Soderbergh’s Presence, following its world premiere at Sundance in January.

The film stars Lucy Liu, Julia Fox and Chris Sullivan, in the story of a family who moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced that they’re not alone. Neon International handles worldwide sales.

Presence was written by David Koepp, and produced by Julie M. Anderson and Ken Meyer.

The latest buy from Picturehouse’s revamped acquisitions team, it joins a slate that includes Alonso Ruizpalacios’ La Cocina, Matthias Glasner’s Dying and Andreas Dresen’s From Hilde, With Love.

“We were all deeply impressed by Presence’s fresh take on an established genre,” said Clare Binns, managing director of Picturehouse Entertainment.