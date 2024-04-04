M-K Kennedy, formerly Netflix’s Europe vice-president of production, is joining Studiocanal as the London-based executive managing director of TV series, taking over from Françoise Guyonnet.

Kennedy joins the production and distribution giant in a role that involves overseeing Studiocanal’s network of 14 production companies. They include UK outfits Red Production Company, Urban Myth Films and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, as well as Bambú Producciones in Spain and Dutch Filmworks in the Netherlands.

Kennedy will report into Anna Marsh, Studiocanal chief and group deputy chief exec of parent Canal+.

Studiocanal has series in 16 languages in the market including James Norton’s ITVX drama Playing Nice and French thriller Paris Has Fallen.

She succeeds Guyonnet, who has segued into a multi-faceted role leading Vivendi sibling Copyrights Group and overseeing Studiocanal’s children’s brands.

Kennedy spent seven years at Netflix, working on local-language series including Lupin and Money Heist Berlin and features such as All Quiet On The Western Front.

Prior to Netflix, she worked at NBCUniversal labels UCP and Universal Television where she was a production executive.

A version of this story originally appeared on Screen’s sister site, Broadcast.