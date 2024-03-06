Studiocanal is launching a genre label and has brought back former acquisitions, development, and production executive Jed Benedict to run it.

The as-yet-unnamed genre division will encompass film and TV series development, production, and distribution with the opportunity to dig deeper into Studiocanal’s catalogue of 9,000 titles spanning 100 years of film history.

Benedict is based in the UK and will also work with Studiocanal’s French production team. He reports to EVP global production Ron Halpern.

Benedict served at Studiocanal UK from 2012-20. He joined as senior acquisitions manger and acquired titles like David Mackenzie’s Hell Or High Water, Yeon Sang-ho’s Train To Busan, Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, and Rose Glass’s Saint Maud.

He joined Danny Perkins’ UK distributor Elysian Film Group in May 2020 as head of acquisitions and development, and during his tenure the company produced Greatest Days and acquired Hayao Miyazaki’s Bafta winner and Oscar nominee The Boy And The Heron.

He started out in acquisitions at Content Film in 2008

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh said, “This new label will increase our presence in the market which has many dedicated genre enthusiasts we want to cater for, and it comes with high ambition to announce projects under Jed’s curation in the months ahead.”

Benedict promised “fearless” storytelling and added, “Our new label will focus on horror, thriller, sci fi and action where storytellers need not run from the darkness.”