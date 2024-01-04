Herman Raucher, the Oscar-nominated American writer of Summer Of ‘42 as well as other films, plays and novels, has died aged 95.

A statement from his family said Raucher died of natural causes on December 28.

Born in New York, Raucher began his writing career in television and advertising. His early feature work included the screenplays for Sweet November, Melvin Van Peebles’ Watermelon Man and cult musical comedy Can Hieronymus Merkin Ever Forget Mercy Humppe And Find True Happiness? The latter brought him the Writers Guild of Great Britain award for best original screenplay in 1970.

Raucher wrote Summer Of ‘42 as both a novel and a screenplay and the 1971 film, directed by Robert Mulligan for Warner Bros, became a major box office success. As well as an Oscar nomination for Raucher’s screenplay, the romantic drama earned two other nominations and one win (for composer Michel Legrand) at the 1972 Academy Awards.

Raucher’s other screenwriting credits include Class Of ‘44, Ode To Billy Joe, The Other Side Of Midnight and the 2001 remake of Sweet November, with Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron starring.

His other novels include A Glimpse of Tiger, There Should Have Been Castles and Maynard’s House.