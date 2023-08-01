The Sundance Film Festival has revealed initial plans for its 40th edition, designed to prioritise in-person screenings for the event’s entire run from January 18-28.

In his first message to attendees and filmmakers since he was appointed last September, festival director Eugene Hernandez announced that premiere screenings of every festival film will continue through to January 23 in both Park City and Salt Lake City. There will also be additional special programming during the second half of the festival.

Online screenings of films from the festival’s five competitive sections will begin on January 24 for press and industry and January 25 for the public. Films in the event’s other sections will be able to opt-in to screen online during the window.

In-person Utah screenings are “a crucial part” of Sundance’s chance to create first impressions, said Hernandez.

”They’re a first look, a vital opportunity for discovery, and a chance for Sundance’s many audiences — moviegoers, industry, press, curators, journalists, partners, volunteers, other artists, and our alumni — to share those memorable moments on the mountain,” said the director.

The festival’s awards will be presented during the day on Friday, January 26 at The Ray Theatre in Park City.

Hernandez’s message also referenced the US actors and writers strikes and reiterated Sundance’s mission.

“This is also a challenging moment as artists fight for a more equitable entertainment industry,” the message said. “We’re more passionate than ever about the importance of celebrating and protecting fiercely independent voices; finding, nurturing and supporting a diverse roster of art and artists; as well as spotlighting work that can entertain us while it challenges and moves us.”