South by Southwest (SXSW) London will host its inaugural edition from June 2-7, 2025; and has made three senior hires.

The festival, which is a UK-based edition of the main festival in Austin, Texas, will take place in Shoreditch in East London.

SXSW London will include feature and short films on its lineup, as well as technology and music works in a similar combination to that shown by the Austin event.

Anna Bogutskaya joins the event as head of screen, running the film programming elements of the festival. Bogutskaya has worked extensively as a curator and programmer for the BFI, leading the creation of its Woman With A Movie Camera summit; and has experience as a programmer for festivals including Edinburgh, Fantastic Fest, El Deseo and Underwire Festival

SXSW has hired Clare Morris as director of marketing and communications, starting in September. Morris was previously marketing lead for Cannes Lions, and has worked as a marketing strategist for Universal Pictures, ITV Studios and Samsung. The festival has also hired art curator Beth Greenacre as visual arts advisor.

SXSW says it aims to attract over 20,000 attendees to its London programme. It will have partnerships with independent and community-led venues across Shoreditch, and will offer an arts skills development programme for young people outside of the festival dates.

“A shorter date format relative to SXSW in Austin will allow SXSW London to run its conference, music, screen and arts programmes at the same time, ensuring accessibility to multiple programming formats and diverse networking opportunities for attendees from different industries,” said Randel Bryan, SXSW London managing director.