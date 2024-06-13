Vertigo Releasing has picked up UK-Ireland rights to Alice Lowe’s sophomore feature Timestalker from HanWay Films.



It will be released theatrically on September 27.

Lowe also stars in the feature, billed as an anti-romantic comedy, alongside Jacob Anderson, Aneurin Barnard, Tanya Reynolds and Nick Frost. A hapless heroine travels through time as she repeatedly falls for the wrong guy, dies a grim death, and is reincarnated a century later, before meeting him again and starting the cycle anew.

The SXSW premiere reunites Lowe with the producers of her directorial debut Prevenge, UK outfit Western Edge Pictures. Vaughan Sivell, Mark Hopkins, Tom Wood and Natan Stoessel produced through Western Edge, in co-production with Popcorn Group, with funding from the BFI, Head Gear Films, Popcorn Group, Ffilm Cymru Wales awarding National Lottery funding, and by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

“Alice Lowe has once again proved herself to be an inimitable comedic genius,” said Ed Caffrey, Vertigo’s head of acquisitions and business development.