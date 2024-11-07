Nascent LA-based sales agent Department H has picked up SXSW premiere 7 Key for world sales.

The UK thriller is the debut of Joy Wilkinson, whose writing credits include TV series Doctor Who and Lockwood & Co.

Two strangers go on a wild weekend across London with keys to all the places one of them used to live, however their risky fantasy soon is hit with a deadly threat.

Emma McDonald and Billy Postlethwaite star, with Cassandra Sigsgaard of Jeva films and Dylan Rees of 48 Fourteen Films producing. The film’s festival run also included Dinard Festival Of British & Irish Film and the UK’s FrightFest.

Wilkinson plans for 7 Keys to be the first in a trilogy of genre films through a female lens, with a horror and action movie in the works.