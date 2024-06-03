Sydney Film Festival has added several titles to its line-up that played at Cannes last month, including award winners The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and Black Dog.

The 71st edition of the festival, which opens on Wednesday (June 5) and runs until June 16, previously announced it will close with Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, which played in Competition at Cannes and won the prize for best screenplay.

The new additions include Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, which also played in Competition and won the jury special prize and Fipresci award, and Guan Hu’s Black Dog, winner of the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section.

Further titles include Ji Zhangke’s Caught By The Tides; Raoul Peck’s Ernest Cole: Lost And Found, winner of best documentary at Cannes; Jonathan Millet’s Ghost Trail, which opened Critics’ Week; Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle; Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis; and Rumours, directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson.

Sydney previously announced that its own competition line-up will include Cannes titles Kinds Of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos; Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour; Christophe Honoré’s Marcello Mio; and Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light.

Also competing for the A$60,000 ($39,500) Sydney Film Prize are Ariane Labed’s psychological drama September Says and Truong Minh Quý’s Viet And Nam, both of which played in Un Certain Regard.