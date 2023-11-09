Taiwan-based Damou Entertainment today (November 8) revealed two new drama series in collaboration with HBO Asia, Public Television Service (PTS) and Catchplay in celebration of its 10th anniversary during the ongoing Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF).

Both Fired Up! and the sequel to The World Between Us are set to start production in December.

Adapted from the hit Korean Kakao webtoon Itaewon Class created by GwangJin, Fired Up! marks Damou Entertainment’s third collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery, following The World Between Us and Workers, both of which won multiple awards at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards.

Directed by Kao Pin-chuan (The Gangs, The Walking Dead) and Tseng Ying-ting (The Abandoned, The Last Verse), Fired Up! follows a young man who is determined to keep his family’s eatery afloat with the help of a group of friends, while seeking justice for his father’s tragic death. The cast is led by Mandarin popstar Eric Chou (My Best Friend’s Breakfast) in his first lead role in a drama series, along with Angela Yuen from Hong Kong (The Narrow Road), Shao Yu-wei (More Than Blue: The Series), Ben Wu (Iron Ladies).

It is written by lead screenwriter Chien Li-ying (Wave Makers), executive produced by Damou Entertainment’s Lin Yu-ling and produced by Chiang Cheng-en (both The World Between Us) and Lin Shiang-lin (The Soul, The Abandoned).

Season 2 of The World Between Us reunites the core creative team - Damou Entertainment, Taiwanese broadcaster PTS and streamer Catchplay from the first season. Director Lin Chun-yang (Wave Makers) and screenwriter Lu Shi-yuan also return, who has spent the past four years on the script.

The story spans across three time periods over 20 years and touches on subjects such as public health, law, politics and mental health. It will feature a new cast, including Vic Chou (Danger Zone), Hsueh Shih-ling (Workers, Taiwan Crime Stories), Nikki Hsieh (I WeirDo) and veteran Yang Kuei Mei.

A media launch for the titles was held at the Taipei New Horizon Building in Taipei, with the cast and crew in attendance

Established in 2013, Damou Entertainment has become a leading production company in Taiwan. Following the success of its first two TV series - 2019’s The World Between Us and 2020’s Workers, the Taiwanese company released its first feature film Workers The Movie this year. It has also released political drama Wave Makers on Netflix worldwide this year.