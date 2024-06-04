Tallinn Black Nights festival (November 8-24, POFF) has added a sixth competition strand, Doc@POFF for documentaries.

This new section will showcase up to 15 feature documentaries handpicked by the Doc@POFF programming team.

The programme will be led by Marianna Kaat, Estonian documentary director, producer and associate professor at the Baltic Film and Media School of Tallinn University.

“Although feature documentaries have always been welcome in our sub-programmes, the number of submissions has significantly increased in recent years,” explained POFF festival director Tiina Lokk.

She added: “Baltic documentaries are on the high rise to international status. Our international competition programme would be an honourable opportunity for them to present themselves to a wider audience. However, we have no intention of competing with IDFA and other major [documantary] festivals. Instead, we are exploring the landscape and watching things unfold.”