Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event has selected 17 films in production or post-production for its Works in Progress lab, divided across International, Baltic Event and Just Film sections.

The titles include Jonas Ulrich’s Swiss social drama Wolves. Set in the heart of an underground music scene, a young woman’s relationship with the frontman of a metal band blurs the line between freedom and fanaticism.

The film stars newcomer Selma Kopp, alongside Corpus Christi star Bartosz Bielenia. Written and directed by Ulrich, the project won the Zurich Film Foundation Fast Track prize in 2022. It is produced by Switzerland’s Dynamic Frame, and currently in post-production ahead of a spring 2025 launch.

Swiss filmmaker Ulrich won the Golden Leopard at Locarno for short film People On Saturday, which was also shortlisted for a European Film Award in 2020.

Estonia-Lithuania-Latvia co-production Our Erika is selected in the Baltic Event section, having shot this summer. The debut feature of Estonian director German Golub, the sports drama is based on the life of Estonian Olympic gold medallist Erika Salumae, who became a star in her homeland. Golub won a Student Academy Award for short film My Dear Corpses in 2020.

In the Just Film section for children and youth-focused films, titles include Little Elephant in the Woods, from Belgian-Dutch filmmaker Meikeminne Clinckspoor, whose series Doopie received an Emmy nomination.

The jury for the Baltic Event and International strands consists of Casey Baron, US programming lead of Tribeca Film Festival, Julie Marnay, program manager at First Cut Lab and head of European Short Pitch in 2019 and Alexis Cassanet, EVP international sales & distribution at Gaumont Film Company. The jury will award a €7,000 prize in each section, consisting of €6,000 of Studio Beep services and a €1,000 travel allowance.

Marge Liiske, head of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, said the Works in Progress strand has received a record number of applications. “We have slightly fewer projects from the Baltics this year, as many international co-productions faced delays due to longer financing periods, but we hope to see those catching up next year,” said Liiske.

“Across all categories, we decided to select fewer projects this year, allowing us to give each one double the presentation time compared to previous years. This change ensures that sales agents and festival programmers gain a deeper understanding of each film’s visual style and tone.”

All the projects will be screened during the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event industry platform, from November 21-22. Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival runs from November 8 to 24.

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event Works in Progress 2024 selection

International

Aquarium (Geo) dir. Tornike Bziava; prods. Tornike Bziava Elia Pharsadan, Nino Shengelaya for Reactormonkey Films, Buni Productions, 29plus7pictures, Shengelaya Productions, Arebato Films

Balance (Ger) dir. Bjorn Schurmann; prod. Bjorn Schurmann for projekt:::film

Face to Face (Sp-Bel) dir. Javier Marco; prod. Odile Antonio-Baez for Pecado Films

Interior (Ger) dir. Pascal Schuh; prods. Timo Ackermann, Katrin Haase, Oliver Arnold for U5 Filmproduktion GmbH & Co. KG, Film University Babelsberg, Konrad Wolf

Late Shift (Gr) dir. Stefanos Tsivopoulos; prod. Nikos Smpiliris for Boo Productions

Papers (Pan-Sp-Uru) dir. Arturo Montenegro; prod. Andry Jose Barrientos

Wolves (Switz) dir. Jonas Ulrich; prod. Nicole Ulrich for Dynamic Frame

Baltic Event

Call Me Calendar (Lat-Lith) dir. Juris Poskus; prod. Madara Melberga for Aigars Semukss

Our Erika (Est-Lith-Lat) dir. German Golub; prod. Marju Lepp for Filmivabrik

Renovation (Lith) dir. Gabriele Urbonaite; prod. Uljana Kim for Studio Uljana Kim

Sand in Your Hair (Lith) dir. Mantas Verbiejus; prod. Zivile Gallego for Fralita Films

Just Film

Dirty Land (Por-It) dir. Luis Campos; prod. Luis Campos for Matiné, dispàrte

Emi (Arg-Uru) dir. Ezequiel Erriquez Mena; prod. Laura Mara Tablon for Rita Cine, El Cielo Cine

Ella and Friends: Nature Calls (Fin) dir. Elin Gronblom; prod. Aleksi Hyvarinen for Don Films

Little Elephant in the Woods (Neth-Bel) dir. Meikeminne Clinckspoor; prods. Gijs Kerbosch, Guusje van Deuren, Ingmar Conjarts for 100%

The River (Chile-Arg) dir. Francisco Bisanez; prod. Cristobal Garcia for Vortice Films

Secret Delivery (Cze-Slovakia) dir. Jan Sebechlebsky; prod. Julietta Sichel for 8Heads Productions