The Locarno Film Festival has created a new industry advisory board that includes veteran producer Ted Hope, EFM founder Beki Probst and Mubi SVP of content Bobby Allen.

Locarno said the advisory board would help it navigate shifts in the independent cinema landscape.

The advisory board is headed by Nadia Dresti, the former marketing director of 20th Century Fox Switzerland. Her relationship with the festival goes back to the founding of its industry initiative Locarno Pro in 2000. Since 2022, Dresti has served as a member of the festival’s board of directors.

Working with her will be seven board members whose knowledge of specific film industry sectors Locarno said “will be invaluable to the evolution and adaptability of the Festival in the coming years.”

The advisory board also includes Swiss exhibitor Edna Epelbaum, the president of the Swiss Cinema Association; Marion Klotz, formerly of Paris based sales company Memento International and head of the Locarno Industry Academy International; Emmanuel Cuénod, former director of the Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) and the current head of the Swiss Digital Creation Hub; and Gerardo Michelin, the founder of Latin American cinema trade website LatAm cinema.

“I am delighted that, in this ever-changing audiovisual landscape, the Locarno Film Festival has decided to initiate an ongoing conversation with industry professionals who will advise the Board of Directors on issues that consider the Festival’s future. Together we will tackle relevant issues with the aim of providing invaluable industry insights”, said Nadia Dresti, the Head of the Industry Advisory Board.

The 77th Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7-17.