Tereza Nvotova’s drama Father (Otec) has won the Screen International Award at the C EU Soon work-in-progress programme at Rome’s MIA Market.

Inspired by real events, Father is about a man who has everything – until one tragic summer day, when he realises too late that the infant daughter he thought he dropped off at nursery is still locked in the back of his car.

A Slovak, Czech and Polish co-production, Father is produced by Veronika Pastekovaá and Anton Skreko of Danae Production, Karel Chvojka and Milos Lochman of Moloko Film, and Marta Gmosińska and Mariusz Włodarski of Lava Films.

It marks Nvotova’s third feature. Her second, Nightsiren, premiered at Locarno Film Festival – Cineasti del presente in 2022, where it won Golden Leopard for best film.

Father was one of the projects showcased in MIA’s C EU Soon programme which is dedicated to European films in post-production looking for international sellers.

The C EU Soon jury comprised Rachael Labes, co-ordinator of acquisitions and productions at IFC; Alexandra Rossi, producer at Memo Films; and Katarzyna Siniarska, head of sales, New Europe Film Sales.

The jury said: “The director had the courage to face the darkness of the world with empathy, demonstrating a deep understanding of human storytelling. The cinematic language combined emotional intensity with nuanced character portrayal, while displaying great technical mastery of the craft.”

The Screen International Award was presented on the final evening of MIA Market, directed by Gaia Tridente, which ran from October 14-18 at Palazzo Barberini and Cinema Barberini in Rome.

It was a busy market. Attendance at the event increased by 10% compared to the 2023 edition, with more than 2,800 participants from 60 countries around the world. Over 600 projects were received this year for the Co-Production Market and Pitching Forum.

Further MIA 2024 winners

MIA Development Award For Outstanding Film Project

Death In Your Eyes

Dir: Guillermo de Oliveira

Prod: Silvia Fuentes (Sétima), Nuria Landete García (Sideral Cinema).

MIA Development Award For Outstanding Animation Project

Big Bang Parade by Hermien Verstraeten, Sine Özbilge, Nienke Deutz, Karolien Raeymaekers, Imge Özbilge, Britt Raes, Martyna Koleniec

Prod: Annemie Degryse, Lunanime and Lumière Groupe (Belgium), co-produced by Momakin (Poland) and Les productions de Milou (France).

MIA Development Award For Outstanding Doc Project

Reborn-Perfect Love

Dir: Giovanni Conte, Francesco Pascucci

Prod: Nicola Maiello and Camilla Gazzola (Amartia Film)

MIA Development Award For Outstanding Drama Project

The Night Watch by Steven Friedman

Prod: Edvard van’t Wout, Continent Studios

Paramount New Stories Award

Aya In The Desert

Dir: Julia Horrillo

Prod: Norbert Llaràs, Alhena Production (Spain)

Gedi Visual Award

La Vita Che Mi Diedi/Pulling My Own Strings

Prod: Anna Frandino for Officina 38, Cinema Key

Dir: Alessandra Cataleta (Italy)

Wiftmi Award

Uglycomics / Fumettibrutti

Prod: Riccardo Russo, Bim Produzione

Writers: Teresa Ciabatti, Laura Luchetti and Michele Pellegrini

Carlo Bixio Award for Best Series Concept

Giovanni Mauriello for Chukar

Best Screenplay (ex aequo)

Doppio Fallo (Double Penalty) by Annalisa De Filippis and Eleonora Ghezz

La Nube (The Cloud) by Gianluca Tria and Lorenzo Garofalo

SIAE Award for best original screenplay

Il Gioco Dell’oca (The Game of the Goose) by Diego Pelizza